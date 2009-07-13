Layar has introduced an application in Europe which provides a unique service called augmented reality. When you see through the camera, you can see the image of whatever objects like houses, restaurants and shops are there and on top of these images useful information like the distance, availability and price information is overlaid
Layar lets you browse through different layers of information and filters can be set to drill down to your specific requirements.
Layar is a free download for users and the businesses have to pay Layar to get their information on the application. Currently Layar is available on the phones running Android.
Monday, July 13, 2009
Browse the world with Layar : Augmented reality through your phone
Great Mobile Sites
Posted by Syed Ahamed at 7:36 PM
Labels: "augmented reality", app, mobile
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment