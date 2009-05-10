Motorola's iDEN phone - clutch it

The Clutch sports a full QWERTY keypad enabling double-thumbed fast messaging making heavy texters feel at home. The messaging application supports IM-style threaded messaging which is becoming common nowadays. With a nice form factor, light weight (96 g) and long talk time, the Clutch is a statement from Motorola - text or talk, this is the direction. The Clutch is a ruggedized phone. It is designed to work in some tough conditions like a typical road warrior would use it.
On the negative side, the camera is VGA which is passe in the media-centric market. A higher resolution camera would have given the Clutch a more rounded out character.
hi. thanks for infoReplyDelete
That is indeed a nice phone. I don't know where you are but I know in the U.S. we have had iDen for years and no other PTT sounds better.ReplyDelete
This looks very sleek and compact even though it is one of the bigger phones.ReplyDelete
Very nice information, I am really enjoy it, hope that I can have more from you about this topic...ReplyDelete
Thanks a lot..