Sunday, May 10, 2009

Motorola's iDEN phone - clutch it


Motorola has launched the Clutch i465 recently. This phone seems to be a serious communication device. The Clutch uses a new PTT technology called iDEN which gives a PTT performance not found in any other phone in the market. PTT is gradually getting to be mainstream and this phone would make it more attractive.

The Clutch sports a full QWERTY keypad enabling double-thumbed fast messaging making heavy texters feel at home. The messaging application supports IM-style threaded messaging which is becoming common nowadays. With a nice form factor, light weight (96 g) and long talk time, the Clutch is a statement from Motorola - text or talk, this is the direction. The Clutch is a ruggedized phone. It is designed to work in some tough conditions like a typical road warrior would use it.

On the negative side, the camera is VGA which is passe in the media-centric market. A higher resolution camera would have given the Clutch a more rounded out character.

  2. That is indeed a nice phone. I don't know where you are but I know in the U.S. we have had iDen for years and no other PTT sounds better.

  3. This looks very sleek and compact even though it is one of the bigger phones.

  4. Very nice information, I am really enjoy it, hope that I can have more from you about this topic...

    Thanks a lot..

