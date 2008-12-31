Wednesday, December 31, 2008
China - 3G approved '09
China goes into 2009 with approval of 3G licences [link ]. China's homegrown 3G platform called TD-SCDMA will be used and advanced in a quest to give primacy and advantage to home industries. Vendors craving for the huge market of the middle kingdom would put in place plans to ramp up on this technology. This is called changing the rules of the game. With growing clout in terms of technological ability and economical prowess, China is positioning itself to reap maximum benefits out of all major opportunities. Telecom is one area where China has focussed its energies to ramp up and it is not surprising that Chinese companies have become credible competitors to the telecom biggies like Ericsson, Alcatel-Lucent et al.
Wishing all a very happy new year 2009 !!
